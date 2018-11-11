SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a shooting incident in Springfield overnight and police confirm one person was shot.
This according to Springfield Police Captain Richard LaBelle.
Police were called to the area of Eastern Avenue and Greene Street in Springfield before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Ryan Walsh, representative for the Springfield Police Department reports the gunshot victim who's described as a male, was found on the 200 block of Eastern Ave.
We're told he suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Further details about the shooting haven't been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.