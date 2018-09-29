Springfield Police investigating accident on Commonwealth Avenue.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating an accident on Commonwealth Avenue that occurred early Saturday morning.
Springfield Police tell us that those involved in the accident suffered only minor injuries, and, thankfully, no one was transported to the hospital.
The accident occurred shortly after 1 a.m.
No word yet on what caused the accident to occur or if speed or alcohol played a factor.
We will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.