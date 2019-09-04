SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating an afternoon home invasion in Springfield.
Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a Euclid Avenue residence after two men reportedly entered the home and stole a safe.
The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The department's detective bureau is investigating.
The victim was not injured.
