SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized following an afternoon shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to Melrose Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday for a ShotSpotter activation.
Officers were able to locate a car that left the scene.
A man was found inside that vehicle suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center.
Walsh said that the incident is under investigation by the department's detective unit.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
