SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized following an afternoon shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Huntington and Main Streets around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.
"Detectives located a scene and an adult male gunshot victim had been privately transported to Baystate with serious injuries," Walsh added.
The incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
