SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in Springfield are investigating afternoon shooting.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to Pomona Street around 3:50 p.m. Monday for a ShotSpotter activation.
A short time later, a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Baystate Medical Center by private vehicle.
"The victim is conscious and is expected to live," Walsh added.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
