Springfield Police investigating armed robbery at Cumberland Farms on Parker Street.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate an armed robbery that happened at the Cumberland Farms on Parker Street.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers determined that two suspects had shown, what appeared to be, a gun to a store employee and demanded cash and cigarettes.
It is unclear how much money the suspects got away with.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.
