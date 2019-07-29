Springfield Police investigating armed robbery in Forest Park.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the East Forest Park section of town.
While details remain limited at this time, Lt. Kane of the Springfield Police Department tells us this is an active investigation.
Mass State Police says, at this time, they are not assisting in the investigation.
It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
