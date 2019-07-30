Springfield Police investigating armed robbery on Pearl Street.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the intersection of Pearl and Chestnut Streets Tuesday evening.
According to Lt. Kane of the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred around 5:00 p.m. and one person that was inside the business at the time sustained minor injuries.
Lt. Kane stated that the suspect got away with a cell phone and a set of keys, but no cash.
Officials are following up on leads, and this incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Detectives Unit.
