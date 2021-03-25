SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield early Thursday morning.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the deadly crash happened at about 1 a.m.
Police say officers located an adult male who had been struck by a vehicle in the area of Chestnut and Stafford Streets.
He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Traffic Unit at 413-787-6333 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. You can text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) with the word SOLVE and your tip.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest developments on-air and online.
