SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A deadly hit and run in Springfield has left one man dead and the community speaking out for more safety measures to be put in place.
One Springfield woman we spoke with lives in a nearby senior building and said that could have been her.
“Both ways…[cars] are going too fast, too fast,” said Luz Jimenez of Springfield, through a translator
Jimenez walks down Chestnut Street in Springfield at least three times a week. She told Western Mass News that she always does a double take before crossing.
“I’m scared they won’t stop in time, because they are coming too fast,” Jimenez added.
On Thursday morning, around 1 a.m., Springfield Police officers found a man down on Chestnut Street near Stafford Street. He had been struck by a vehicle and was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Jimenez said this could have easily been her. She lives near a senior housing complex and said most residents who walk along Chestnut Street are older.
“There’s a lot of seniors. That is a senior building, a lot of seniors live in this area,” Jimenez explained.
She said cars are always flying by and is calling on the city to lower the speed limit.
“I would put it at 25, not how it is now at 35,” Jimenez said.
We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department and the Hampden County District Attorney's office. At this time, they cannot comment because they told us it's an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Traffic Unit at 413-787-6333 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. You can text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) with the word SOLVE and your tip.
