SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating after a deadly hit and run in the city over the weekend.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Locust Street at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night.
Police say the victim died from his injuries on scene.
Officers have located the car involved in the incident but police have not identified a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
