SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a motorcycle crash along Allen Street, near Ramblewood Drive.
Walsh added that the adult male driver was found in the roadway, then taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.