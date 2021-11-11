SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a pedestrian crash in Springfield Wednesday evening.
According to Springfield Police Department spokesperson, Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 100 block of State Street around 6:15 p.m. for a report of an accident.
The pedestrian, who has only been identified as a woman, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she died from injuries.
Police say the driver remained on scene.
Just last week a pedestrian was killed after an accident on the 600 block of State Street.
The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.
This is a breaking news story. Stick with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.
