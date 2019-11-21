SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after being shot on Glendell Terrace.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to Glendell Terrace around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday for a ShotSpotter activation.
Officers located a gunshot victim shortly after arriving on scene.
That individual was taken to Baystate Medical Center where they died Wednesday night.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's homicide unit.
