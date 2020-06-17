SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the area of Orange Street and Horace Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting victim.
An adult male was taken to Baystate Medical Center and was pronounced dead before midnight.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
