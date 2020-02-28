SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after a taxi driver died overnight in Springfield. 

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to a one-car crash at Oakland Street and Kensington Avenue around 12:35 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found that the taxi had struck two parked cars and that the taxi driver was in the passenger seat with stab wounds to his legs.

The adult male victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's homicide unit.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

MLCensorsU
Sounds like a bravo juliet or hotel juliet gone wrong.

