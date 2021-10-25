SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating an early evening shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the area of Pearl Street and Mattoon Street around 5:15 p.m. Monday for a ShotSpotter activation.
When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he is in stable condition.
The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
