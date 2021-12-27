SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Springfield Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Union Street early Sunday morning.
Police said that they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 300-block of Union Street around 2:35 a.m. Sunday morning.
Once on scene, officers said that they found an adult male gunshot victim. He succumbed to his injuries while still at the scene.
The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
