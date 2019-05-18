SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Boston Road Saturday night.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that, around 7:00 p.m., police were called to a report of a disturbance on the 900-1100 blocks of Boston Road.
When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male, who has not yet been identified yet, that had been stabbed.
He was pronounced dead on-scene, Walsh added.
Lt. Kane of the Springfield Police Department was able to tell us that that area of Boston Road is blocked off as police continue to investigate.
Witnesses we spoke with say they're shocked, because you usually don't see things like this in this neighborhood.
It is unclear when that section of Boston Road is expected to reopen or if a suspect has been taken into custody.
This incident remains under investigation by Springfield Police officers assigned to the department's homicide unit and the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.