SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A gunshot victim was located by police Saturday morning on Spring Street.
Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh confirmed on Twitter, that at approximately 10:35 a.m., police were alerted after receiving reports of a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male gunshot victim who was pronounced dead on scene. The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is currently investigating the shooting.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.