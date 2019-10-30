Springfield Police investigating hit and run on Parker Street.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Parker Street and then took off.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the 900 block of Parker Street around 6:30 p.m. where they found that a pedestrian had been injured after being struck by a vehicle.
The 30-year-old male was taken to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
Walsh adds that a white Toyota may have been involved in the incident.
A portion of Parker Street remains closed as officials continue to investigate and we're told that detours are in place.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
