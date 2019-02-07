SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have a home and a portion of Francis Street in Springfield blocked off this morning as part of a homicide investigation.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us they were called to 37 Francis Street Wednesday night for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived on scene, officials found a man in the doorway of the address suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police administered CPR, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The victim had died as he was being transported to the hospital.
Upon further investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit, under the direction of Captain Trent Duda, officials determined that this was an isolated targeted incident.
Police have been on scene since at least the early morning hours.
A home on Francis Street has been taped off, stretching right across the road itself.
There are at least a dozen evidence markers at the scene, one of them placed right where the street meets the grass.
Generally speaking, they're all in front of the house.
The glass door in front of the wooden door out front remains pinned open.
Not long after our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene, the forensics unit left.
With the evidence markers staying behind, investigators with forensics likely brought evidence that had been collected back to their headquarters.
A section of Francis Street is blocked off by a pair of police cruisers and yellow tape.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit and the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.