SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred Saturday evening on Stebbins Street.
The scene at the Old Hill neighborhood has since cleared.
Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh states that, at about 5:00 p.m., Springfield Police responded to the 0-100 block of Stebbins Street for a shot spotter activation.
When they arrived on scene, they found that a 37-year-old man had been shot.
Police pronounced him dead on the scene.
Investigators had the street blocked off for hours as they worked to gather information and some people who stood behind the crime tape were visibly emotional.
The name of the victim has not been released yet.
The Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit is now investigating.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
