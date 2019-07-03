SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating an early morning homicide in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the 900 block of Worthington Street around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday for a report of "a man down."
Officers arrived and found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.
The victim's identity has not been released.
The department's homicide unit is currently investigating.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
