SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred in the overnight hours over the weekend.
Captain LaBelle of the Springfield Police Department tells us that a woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the area of Lebanon Street shortly before midnight on Saturday.
So far, no arrests have been made.
A few hours later, Springfield Police were called to Sullivan Street just before 3:30 a.m. for a shotspotter activation.
Thankfully, they didn't find any victims, however.
Police did find shell casings on the ground, and have determined that these shootings are unrelated.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for additional comments, but have not heard back yet.
These stories are developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
