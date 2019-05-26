SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired on Liberty Street in Springfield overnight.
They also confirm multiple shell casings were found.
Western Mass News spoke with the Springfield Police Department early Sunday morning.
Police tell us they were called to the scene near Moriarty's Pub and Grill. This happened around 1 o'clock Sunday morning during the Memorial Day weekend.
The Springfield Police Department says no one was hurt. They allegedly located 9 shell casings when they arrived on scene.
No word what lead up to the incident.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Any new information that comes into our newsroom we will provide an update. Stay with Western Mass News on-air this hour on ABC40 and online.
