Springfield Police investigating shooting on Glendell Terrace.

 Andrew Masse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person sustained serious injuries after being shot Wednesday evening on Glendell Terrace.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers responded to Glendell Terrace around 6:50 p.m. for a shot spotter activation.

Officers located a gunshot victim shortly after arriving on scene.

That individual was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau.

