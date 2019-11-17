SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Marlborough Street is closed as officials continue to investigate a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the 0-100 block of Marlborough Street for a shot spotter activation.
Arriving officers were able to locate a gunshot victim inside a vehicle and was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Our Western Mass News crew on-scene observed that Marlborough Street at the intersection of Middlesex Street had been blocked off with crime tape.
Shell casings were seen strewn across the pavement and a car, with bullet holes on one side, had gone up onto a curb by the intersection.
Authorities have not stated when they anticipate on that portion of Marlborough Street to reopen.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Detective Unit.
