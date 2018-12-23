SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Oswego Street Sunday night.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us they responded to the call for a reported gunshot victim on the 0-100 block of Oswego Street around 11:40 p.m.
When they arrived on scene, they found one person, who has been identified as a 33-year-old male, suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries Monday morning.
So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.
This incident is still under investigation by the Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
