SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday night in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound along the 0-100 block of Spring Street around 10:25 p.m. yesterday.
Walsh noted that the shooting took place on Winter Street.
That woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.