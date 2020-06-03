SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield are investigating an early evening shooting.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on McKnight Street around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.
A short time later, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Walsh noted that the shooting was not connected to the protest that took place in the city on Wednesday.
The incident remains under investigation.
