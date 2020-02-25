SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a late-morning shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Baystate Medical Center around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting victim.
"The adult female had non-life threatening injuries and was uncooperative," Walsh added.
Investigators found the car that dropped her off, unoccupied, on Knox Street.
Walsh explained that no shooting scene has been located.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.