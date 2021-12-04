SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- An arrest has been made after a shots-fired call on Lowell Street in Springfield Saturday night.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, an initial report suggested that a passenger of a car fleeing a gun call on Lowell Street had fired a gun in the direction of an officer Saturday night.
Police later said that after a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the suspect pointed the firearm out the window towards the officer but did not shoot. The weapon was allegedly fired during a different dispute prior to the officers’ arrival.
Police told Western Mass News that an officer fired and struck the car after arriving on scene at approximately 6:10 p.m. The officer's service pistol has since been handed in for the investigation due to policy.
The car fleeing the scene crashed on Riverside Road. Police report that the two occupants fled on foot and entered another car before leaving the area.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that the alleged shooter was arrested. 19-year-old Keniel Santiago was found and arrested inside a home on the 100th block of Lowell Street. Police said he was hiding inside a closet when officers arrested him. A gun was recovered outside the closet he was hidden in.
Police reported that Santiago has open firearms and drug charges out of Holyoke District Court. Santiago also has open firearms and drug charges out of Vermont from a Nov. 17, 2021 arrest.
Officers involved will be evaluated at the hospital per protocol. The Springfield Police Department will provide support for the officers after the traumatic event, according to Walsh.
Police told us that Santiago is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Monday on various assault and firearms charges.
