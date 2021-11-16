SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The sixth deadly crash in the city of Springfield in the past two weeks remains under investigation. The latest victim died in a two-car crash Tuesday morning.

Springfield Police said one car crossed over the center lane and collided with another vehicle on Worcester Street and the man who crossed over to the center lane was the one who died.

“I certainly can't remember a time in the city of Springfield where you've had six deaths in one month,” said Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst.

Hurst reacted Tuesday to the latest in a string of deadly crashes in Springfield - the sixth in the past two weeks.

Tuesday’s deadly crash joins others under investigation this month, including two on Page Boulevard, one on Verge Street, and two on State Street, where both victims were pedestrians hit by cars.

Western Mass News is getting answers. We asked Hurst what needs to be done to prevent more crashes from happening.

“What we need to do is to really have a meeting and come up with a comprehensive plan in terms of what we're going to do, the fact that there have been so many accidents,” Hurst explained.

Hurst does have some suggestions for things he believes the city could do now.

"It doesn't take a whole lot to do things like the crosswalks. It doesn't take a whole lot to make sure we post the signage, so people know to slow down,” Hurst noted.

As far as his message to residents, Hurst said, “When it comes to distracted driving, put the phones down. You don't have to text and drive. You don't have to look at your Facebook and drive. We just need to do better."

Hurst also told us there will be an emergency city council meeting as early as next week in light of the recent crashes.