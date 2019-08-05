Springfield Police investigating stabbing at Tapley Court Apartments.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is currently underway at an apartment building on Bay Street.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that officers were called to a report of a disturbance at the Tapley Court Apartments on the 200 block of Bay Street around 6:20 p.m.
When our crew got to the scene, they observed officials entering and exiting the building.
Shortly after officers responded to the scene, officials were notified that a male suffering from a stab wound had been transported from the Tapley Court Apartment to Mercy Hospital.
Walsh adds that the victim was then transferred to Baystate Medical Center.
We're told he remains in stable condition.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
