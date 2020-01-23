Springfield Police investigating stabbing on State Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday evening.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, crews were called to the 500 block of State Street around 6:40 p.m., where they located an adult male suffering from a stab wound.
He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
This incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Detectives Unit.
