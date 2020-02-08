Springfield Police investigating stabbing on Worthington and Federal Streets.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday morning.
Springfield Police officials tell us that officers responded to Worthington and Federal Streets just before 10:10 a.m., where they located a male stabbing victim.
He was taken to an area hospital with, what are believed to be, non-life threatening injuries.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
