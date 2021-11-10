SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department is warning residents to be careful when mailing envelopes with checks inside. They said do not place them into the big blue postal boxes you see out on sidewalks, citing reports of recently stolen mail and cashed checks.
Investigators told us in one case, the amount on a check was increased over tens of thousands of dollars and then taken out of the victim’s bank account.
“Every year, I sent out checks, gift cards to all my family and friends,” said Teresa Williams of Chicopee.
Williams is one of the many local residents who sends checks to relatives in other states through the U.S. Postal Service mailboxes. She told Western Mass News she often drops off her envelopes at this post office in Springfield.
“This is just a heads-up to everyone to just be extra cautious with your money if you are putting your checks in the mail,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
On Wednesday, Springfield Police put out a warning to local residents to not place envelopes with checks inside the blue collection boxes. Walsh told us there have been two recent incidents where mailboxes were broken into, envelopes have been stolen, and checks were cashed.
“A business put a check into one of those USPS collection boxes. The belief is those checks, letters were stolen. The checks were washed, sent to another state, and then cashed,” Walsh noted.
Walsh explained ‘washing’ is the process when a suspect erases the details from a check and rewrites the information. Often times, it’s the dollar amount.
“So a check got cashed from their account for a much higher amount than they even thought and it didn't even go to the right person,” Walsh added.
How the checks were taken from the mailboxes is currently under investigation.
“In the past, there have been incidents a few years ago that our detectives were able to detect a ring of criminals from New York and had a phony key that allowed them to access that, but for this specific incident, we are not exactly sure,” Walsh noted.
In the meantime, police are urging residents to find other ways to send money either online or in-person.
“If you are going to a collection box, just go straight to the post office instead and hand it over when a check is involved,” Walsh said.
This news has left Williams on high alert.
“Now that I know this is happening, I will try to prevent it,” Williams said.
Federal mail theft is a felony and anyone who is convicted could face up to five years in prison.
