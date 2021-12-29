SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – After a decorated career of service, K-9 Warner of the Springfield Police Department is retiring.
The Commissioner told Western Mass News K-9 Warner assisted with hundreds of arrests and investigations throughout his time on the force, working alongside K-9 Officer Eric Blair.
K-9 Warner was recently awarded the 2021 Animal Hero Award by the Dakin Humane Society, and in 2019, this good boy was recognized with the North American Police Dog Association's Outstanding Service Award.
He officially hung up his vest and leash on December 10th.
We wish him a long and happy retirement.
(0) comments
