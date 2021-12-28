SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Two Springfield Police K-9s assisted officers in tracking and capturing a shooting suspect Monday night.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Samuel Golden Park around 7 p.m. Monday and heard 20 more gunshots upon arrival before witnessing a car fleeing the scene.
Officers followed the car until it stopped at the intersection of Balis and Isabel Streets.
Police said that that was when a man, later identified as Jacoby Baymon, ran out of the car.
K-9 Flexx found Baymon hiding in the backyard of a home where officers arrested him.
K-9 Yogi alerted officers to a high capacity firearm nearby.
Baymon is now facing firearm license and possession charges.
