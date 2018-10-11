SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You may have seen them pop up downtown Springfield: police kiosks designed to be a place for residents can turn to when they need help.
However, they do more than what meets the eye.
They look like antique phone booths, but it’s not retro technology.
In fact, it’s quite the opposite.
"If there is a 911 call, our real-time analysis center is able to pop up that camera immediately and dispatch officers, let them know what’s going on," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Officers have taken up post in police kiosks.
The idea came about as MGM Springfield moved into the city. With more foot traffic, the police commissioner wanted a strong presence in downtown, so these were born.
"There have been a couple times we were in the kiosk and somebody has come up to us and let us know a crime just occurred," said Springfield Police Officer Anthony Disantis.
Disantis works the night beat on the Springfield Police metro unit.
"A lot of it is us being out and visible to the public. We stop in businesses, we speak to people just walking along the sidewalks," Disantis explained.
The two kiosks flanked on either side of Main Street are staffed at peak hours and during surge events, but you won’t necessarily see them sitting in the kiosks.
Some viewers asked Western Mass News why do they often go unmanned?
"Now, you may not see them in there because as you’ll see with Officer Disantis, you walk around, you do some walking posts, and move out of the kiosks a little bit," Walsh noted.
However, those cameras are always rolling, so they can head back to the kiosk if someone needs help.
While they are still new, there have already been success stories.
"A young boy - seven, eight years old - got separated from his family. His teenage siblings were supposed to be watching him and then he got separated. He went right to the kiosk at Main and Morris, got in touch with the officer, and they were able to quickly and safely reconnect him to his family," Walsh said.
There is a third kiosk located near Riverfront Park. Once the park is reopened following a construction project, the kiosk will be staffed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.