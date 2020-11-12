SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are putting new procedures in place at their Pearl Street headquarters in response to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the city
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the changes, which take effect immediately, will limit unnecessary exposure and limit contact with officers and civilians.
The department is asking the public to avoid visiting the lobby of 130 Pearl Street until further notice, unless in the event of an emergency. The lobby will remain open, but the public is asked to conduct their business over the phone if possible.
If you need to make a report or it's an emergency, call 911. If you need to make an in-person report for an incident, call the non-emergency line in the records division at (413) 750-2525.
Walsh added that the clerk’s office will have a staggered staff and will be responding to all requests via the U.S. Postal Service. A staff member will respond to all requests by email between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you need to make a request from the clerk’s office, you can do so by email. If you do not have access to email, send a written request in the mail to
- Attn: Clerk’s Office
- Springfield Police Headquarters
- 130 Pearl Street
- Springfield, MA 01105
In addition, License to Carry (LTC) Applications and processing has been suspended until further notice due to the inability to fingerprint and photograph applicants. For LTC renewal applications, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.