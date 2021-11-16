SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police recovered a loaded firearm during a shots-fired arrest Monday night.
Officers responded to a traffic stop on High Street after several gunshots were heard around 8:15 p.m. Monday night.
3 shell casings were found on School Street.
Officers then used the Real-Time Analysis Center to review video of the shooting and crime analysts were able to track the shooting suspect to High Street.
He was later identified as 28-year-old Wilson Garcia and detained on Woodside Terrace.
He had a firearms conviction from 2020.
Officers located this gun in the backseat of the car.
The driver and other passengers of the car were released.
