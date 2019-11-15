Springfield Police locate missing 12-year-old.

(Western Mass News photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield have located a 12-year-old that went missing on Friday.

According to Springfield Police officials, Malichi Kelly was last seen in the area of Baystate Medical Center and Grosvenor Street.

We're told that he was located on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.