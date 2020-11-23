SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state authorities have located a woman and her six children who had not been seen since early last week.
The state's Department of Children and Families had not heard from or seen Christamarie Derby, 33, since Tuesday, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Investigators also believed that her six children were with her and could have been in the Springfield or Chicopee area.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Derby was located Friday night in Connecticut, while her children were found Friday night with a relative in Palmer.
