The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's in identifying a car break-in suspect.
According to police the break-in happened on West Street.
If you have any information Springfield police are asking you call Major Crimes at 413-787-6355
Or by using Text-a-Tip, text the word CRIMES then type SOLVE and your message.
Another form of communication would be to leave a private message on the Springfield Police Departments Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.