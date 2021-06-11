SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating two teenagers who ran away earlier this month.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Valerie Demarco, 15, and Nevaeh Mack, 15, left the High School of Commerce on June 1, around 10 a.m., and did not return to their residential program.
Detectives have searched several areas and haven't located either teen. They have been in contact with the girls' DCF case workers.
Walsh added that Mack recently had surgery and may need her medication.
If anyone sees either or both girls, you are urged to call 911, the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413) 750-2253, or the police department's non-emergency number at (413) 787-6300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.