SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are looking for your help in locating a missing man.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 84-year-old Paul Blanton left his Morgan Street home sometime between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police noted that Blanton, who is 5'9" tall and weighs 125 pounds, suffers from dementia and has limited vision.
Anyone with information can call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6300 or (413) 787-6360.
