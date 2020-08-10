SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 43-year-old Allen Albertson of Lorimer Street has been reported missing by his landlord.
Albertson, who is approximately 6' tall and weighs 240 pounds, has not been seen since June.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.
